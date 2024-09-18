DCOMMARFORPAC visits Peleliu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, speaks with Marines with Alpha Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, at Sledge Airstrip in Peleliu State, Republic of Palau, Sept. 15, 2024. The Marines with Alpha Company undertake infrastructure projects, benefitting local populations in the Indo-Pacific region and enhancing the United States’ ability to render support and aid in response to disasters or other crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)