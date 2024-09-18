DCOMMARFORPAC visits Peleliu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, tours a historic site from the Battle of Peleliu in Peleliu State, Republic of Palau, Sept. 15, 2024. The Battle of Peleliu underscored the strategic importance of the Pacific Islands and Pacific Marines honor this legacy by fostering enduring partnerships with Palau and strengthening regional ties across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)