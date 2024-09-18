DCOMMARFORPAC visits Peleliu

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

1st Lt. Christopher Impellizzeri, engineer platoon commander, Alpha Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, stands next to a Japanese 200mm gun from the Battle of Peleliu in Peleliu State, Republic of Palau, Sept. 15, 2024. The Battle of Peleliu underscored the strategic importance of the Pacific Islands and Pacific Marines honor this legacy by fostering enduring partnerships with Palau and strengthening regional ties across the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)