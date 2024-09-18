Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DCOMMARFORPAC visits Peleliu [Image 5 of 9]

    DCOMMARFORPAC visits Peleliu

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.15.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Company, 7th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 1, 1st Marine Logistics Group, I Marine Expeditionary Force, pose with U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Daniel Shipley, deputy commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, at Sledge Airstrip in Peleliu State, Republic of Palau, Sept. 15, 2024. The Marines with Alpha Company undertake infrastructure projects, benefitting local populations in the Indo-Pacific region and enhancing the United States’ ability to render support and aid in response to disasters or other crises. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DCOMMARFORPAC visits Peleliu [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Blake Gonter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Remembrance
    Palau
    World War II
    Peleliu
    Allies and Partners
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

