USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County

Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) render honors alongside family members, park staff, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris during a memorial ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial, Sept. 11, 2024. The U.S. Navy sent 10 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for an annual multi-day trip to honor the ship’s namesake and participate in community relations events and public appearances to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 Heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)