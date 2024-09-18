Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County [Image 8 of 12]

    USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County

    SOMERSET, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Evan Diaz 

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) tour a courtroom as part of a courthouse tour during a namesake visit in Somerset, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2024. The U.S. Navy sent 10 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for an annual multi-day trip to honor the ship’s namesake and participate in community relations events and public appearances to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 Heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 19:40
    Photo ID: 8649874
    VIRIN: 240910-N-JS660-1214
    Resolution: 6986x4657
    Size: 15.01 MB
    Location: SOMERSET, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County

    USS Somerset (LPD 25)

    Namesake
    Flight 93
    National Memorial
    Somerset County
    USS Somerset

