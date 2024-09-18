Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) tour a courtroom as part of a courthouse tour during a namesake visit in Somerset, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2024. The U.S. Navy sent 10 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for an annual multi-day trip to honor the ship’s namesake and participate in community relations events and public appearances to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 Heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8649874
|VIRIN:
|240910-N-JS660-1214
|Resolution:
|6986x4657
|Size:
|15.01 MB
|Location:
|SOMERSET, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County
USS Somerset (LPD 25)