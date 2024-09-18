USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) pose for a photo as part of a courthouse tour during a namesake visit in Somerset, Pennsylvania, Sept. 10, 2024. The U.S. Navy sent 10 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for an annual multi-day trip to honor the ship’s namesake and participate in community relations events and public appearances to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 Heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)