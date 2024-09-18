Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) stand at parade rest as family members visit the impact site of Flight 93 during a memorial ceremony at Flight 93 National Memorial, Sept. 11, 2024. The U.S. Navy sent 10 members of the Somerset crew to Somerset County for an annual multi-day trip to honor the ship’s namesake and participate in community relations events and public appearances to commemorate the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 and the 40 Heroes lost on Flight 93. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Evan Diaz)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 19:40
|Photo ID:
|8649878
|VIRIN:
|240911-N-JS660-1195
|Resolution:
|7087x3986
|Size:
|12.7 MB
|Location:
|STOYSTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County [Image 12 of 12], by PO2 Evan Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USS Somerset Sailors Visit Somerset County
USS Somerset (LPD 25)