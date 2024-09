CJTF-M Attends Memorial Ceremony for Australian War Photographer Damien Parer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240917-N-ML137-1030 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 17, 2024) - Minister of State for the Republic of Palau Gustav Aitaro speaks during a memorial service in memory of Damien Parer, Australian war photographer, at Orange Beach Cemetery, Sept. 17. Damien Parer remains one of Australia's most well-known combat cameramen and was killed by a burst of Japanese machine gun fire while he was filming a group of U.S. Marines under fire during the Battle of Peleliu on Sept. 17, 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)