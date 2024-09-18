240917-N-ML137-1005 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 17, 2024) - A memorial service in memory of Damien Parer, Australian war photographer, is held at Orange Beach Cemetery, Sept. 17. Damien Parer remains one of Australia's most well-known combat cameramen and was killed by a burst of Japanese machine gun fire while he was filming a group of U.S. Marines under fire during the Battle of Peleliu on Sept. 17, 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.18.2024 19:13
|Photo ID:
|8649823
|VIRIN:
|240917-N-ML137-1005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|632.27 KB
|Location:
|PELELIU, PW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CJTF-M Attends Memorial Ceremony for Australian War Photographer Damien Parer [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.