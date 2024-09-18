CJTF-M Attends Memorial Ceremony for Australian War Photographer Damien Parer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240917-N-ML137-1009 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 17, 2024) - From left; U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Greg Huffman, commander, Joint Task Force - Micronesia; Joel Ehrendreich, U.S. ambassador to the Republic of Palau; Orikasa Hiroyuki, Japanese Ambassador to Palau; Richelle Turner, Australian ambassador to the Palau; Minister of State for Palau Gustav Aitaro; and Governor Emais Roberts, the governor of Peleliu; bow their heads for an invocation during a memorial service in memory of Damien Parer, Australian war photographer, at Orange Beach Cemetery, Sept. 17. Damien Parer remains one of Australia's most well-known combat cameramen and was killed by a burst of Japanese machine gun fire while he was filming a group of U.S. Marines under fire during the Battle of Peleliu on Sept. 17, 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)