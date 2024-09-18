Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJTF-M Attends Memorial Ceremony for Australian War Photographer Damien Parer [Image 6 of 8]

    CJTF-M Attends Memorial Ceremony for Australian War Photographer Damien Parer

    PELELIU, PALAU

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Samantha Jetzer 

    Joint Task Force - Micronesia

    240917-N-ML137-1044 PELELIU, Republic of Palau (Sept. 17, 2024) - Minister of State for the Republic of Palau Gustav Aitaro and Richelle Turner, Australian ambassador to the Republic of Palau, lay wreaths during a memorial service in memory of Damien Parer, Australian war photographer, at Orange Beach Cemetery, Sept. 17. Damien Parer remains one of Australia's most well-known combat cameramen and was killed by a burst of Japanese machine gun fire while he was filming a group of U.S. Marines under fire during the Battle of Peleliu on Sept. 17, 1944. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Samantha Jetzer)

    This work, CJTF-M Attends Memorial Ceremony for Australian War Photographer Damien Parer [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    heroes
    veterans
    Republic of Palau
    Battle of Peleliu
    war photographer
    Joint Task Force - Micronesia (JTF-M)

