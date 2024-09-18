Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Partnering with the USS Billings (LCS 15) [Image 3 of 3]

    Partnering with the USS Billings (LCS 15)

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Partnership in action, Navy Commander Brandon Palmer, Officer-in-Charge, Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Jacksonville, Florida meets with Navy Chief Petty Officer, Logistics Specialist, Kyieth Timm, to learn about logistics and supply needs of the USS Billings (LCS 15). In-person visits are just one way DLA Aviation continues to provide world-class support to the Navy. For more information on how DLA Aviation can support your mission, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/

