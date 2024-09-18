DLA Aviation Visits USS Billings (LCS 15)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A team from DLA Aviation Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, visits the USS Billings (LCS 15) to learn about the ship's mission and see first-hand how critical it is to deliver the right part to the right place and the right time. For more information on how DLA Aviation can support your mission, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/