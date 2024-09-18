A team from DLA Aviation Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, visits the USS Billings (LCS 15) to learn about the ship's mission and see first-hand how critical it is to deliver the right part to the right place and the right time. For more information on how DLA Aviation can support your mission, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/
This work, DLA Aviation Visits USS Billings (LCS 15) [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.