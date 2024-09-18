Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DLA Aviation Visits USS Billings (LCS 15) [Image 1 of 3]

    DLA Aviation Visits USS Billings (LCS 15)

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    A team from DLA Aviation Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida, visits the USS Billings (LCS 15) to learn about the ship's mission and see first-hand how critical it is to deliver the right part to the right place and the right time. For more information on how DLA Aviation can support your mission, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 17:12
    Photo ID: 8649675
    VIRIN: 240917-D-LU733-7431
    Resolution: 3406x2554
    Size: 3.07 MB
    Location: FLORIDA, US
    This work, DLA Aviation Visits USS Billings (LCS 15) [Image 3 of 3], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

