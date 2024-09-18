DLA Aviation Aboard USS Billings (LCS 15)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Permission to come aboard! A team from DLA Aviation tours the USS Billings (LCS 15) at Naval Station Mayport Jacksonville, Florida, to see and hear first hand from Navy Chief Petty Officer, Logistics Specialist, Kyieth Timm, on the importance of logistics and supply to their mission. It's all about focusing on warfighter and enabling the DLA Aviation team to gain real-world knowledge so they can continue providing world-class customer support. For more information on how DLA Aviation can support your mission, visit: https://www.dla.mil/Aviation/