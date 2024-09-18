Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce Ecclestone Retirement

    Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce Ecclestone Retirement

    CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Adeline Witherspoon      

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    After more than 37 years of unwavering dedication and commitment, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce R. Ecclestone celebrated his retirement from the Washington National Guard surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Guardsmen on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Adeline Witherspoon)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 15:58
    Photo ID: 8649448
    VIRIN: 240908-Z-YS961-4284
    Resolution: 4590x3060
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: CAMP MURRAY, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce Ecclestone Retirement [Image 4 of 4], by SSG Adeline Witherspoon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Luck and Timing: Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce Ecclestone Retires after 38 years of service

