Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce Ecclestone Retirement

After more than 37 years of unwavering dedication and commitment, Army Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce R. Ecclestone celebrated his retirement from the Washington National Guard surrounded by friends, family, and fellow Guardsmen on Camp Murray, Wash., Sept. 8, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photos by Adeline Witherspoon)