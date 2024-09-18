Luck and Timing: Command Sgt. Maj. Bruce Ecclestone Retires after 38 years of service

After an illustrious 38-year career in the U.S. Army, Bruce Ecclestone says it was a lucky conversation at the absolute right time that put him on a path for success during his youth.



“I was a juvenile delinquent. I was in and out of juvenile hall, arrested a bunch of times as a kid,” Eccleston recalled with emotion during his retirement ceremony. “My parents obviously did not kill me, but when I tested their limits to the end, they provided me with another learning opportunity: the chance to go to foster care.”



“I remember the night I got there, Bea sat up with me until the middle of the night and listened to me go on about how it didn’t matter if I was guilty or innocent because it was all presumed,” Ecclestone continued. “I remember the moment fairly clearly when she said, ‘so you think people are going to think you are guilty because of their history with you or what they think about you. You know what? The really good news is you don’t have that problem anymore. You and I do not share that history.’ Which is one of the heaviest, most self-reflecting moments in my life.”



That conversation, along with what Ecclestone referred to as more luck and good timing helped Eccleston overcome several obstacles and allowed him to join the U.S. Army in 1987 as an M1 Tank turret mechanic.



Ecclestone served on active duty for four years before leaving in 1991 to attend college, where he missed the camaraderie of soldiers, the Army, and working on tanks. Six months later, he enlisted into the Washington Army National Guard and was assigned to Bravo Company 1st Squadron, 303rd Armor Regiment in Pasco, WA. Ecclestone worked his way up the ranks, holding several maintenance-related positions in the 81st Brigade, 96th Troop Command and 66th Theater Aviation Command before taking a chance on a new opportunity. The Washington Army National Guard needed a 1st Sgt. for the newly established 286th Engineer Company. Ecclestone put in the paperwork to re-classify as an engineer in hopes of becoming the 1st Sgt. for the company.



“One of the best jobs I have ever had,” said Ecclestone. “If I had not done that, I would not have had the opportunity to be the 81st Brigade Command Sgt. Major. That was lucky.”



And the timing was right. That position propelled Ecclestone into the Command Sgt. Maj. roles with the 741st Ordnance Battalion, the 81st Brigade Special Troops Battalion, which was later re-flagged as the 898th Brigade Engineer Battalion, and ultimately to the 81st Brigade Command Sgt. Major role.



“If I had not done that, subsequently I would not have had the chance to become the Land Component Command Sergeant Major, then the State Sergeant Major, and then ultimately the Senior Enlisted Advisor for General Daugherty,” Ecclestone said.



His climb through the ranks and positions culminated in becoming the highest level of enlisted leadership for the Washington National Guard, a position that is responsible for the welfare, readiness, morale, development, and care for more than 7,500 enlisted personnel of the Washington National Guard.



“Command Sergeant Major Ecclestone has served this country and our state with distinction for 38 long years,” said Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Bret Daugherty, former Adjutant General. “He has served in both the regular Army and our Washington Army National Guard. He proudly deployed to combat with the 1st Armor Division during Operations Desert Storm and has served during every disaster in our state for the last 30 years. He has had an incredible adventure during those 38 years.”



As he wraps up more than 38 years in uniform, Ecclestone is not leaving the Washington National Guard completely. He is still very active with the Washington Army National Guard retiree community and continues what is now more than 30 years as a federal technician serving as the director of the Washington National Guard Joint Service Support Office. His state-wide staff provides resources and assistance to members of the Washington National Guard and their families.



“It has been an honor to serve with the soldiers and airmen of the Washington National Guard,” said Ecclestone. “I hope that you all experience some luck and timing.”

