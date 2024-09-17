Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, pose for a photo with Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major of the Georgia Army National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Ray Kinney, Command Sergeant Major of the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, following a tour of Task Force Commando’s main command post in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 19, 2024. Task Force Commando staff and command teams briefed the State command team on lessons learned throughout their rotation. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)