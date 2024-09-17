Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando

Command Sgt. Maj. Ray Kinney, the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team senior enlisted advisor, addresses 1st Battalion and 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment Soldiers on important topics going into the new fiscal year, in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 17, 2024. The Georgia command team’s visit ensured the Soldiers had a shared understanding prior to returning home from their deployment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)
