Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard, addresses 1st Battalion and 3rd Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment Soldiers on important topics going into the new fiscal year in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 17, 2024. The Georgia command team’s visit ensured the Soldiers had a shared understanding prior to returning home from their deployment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)