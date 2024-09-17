Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino 

    1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, the Georgia Army National Guard command team, listen to concerns of Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, on important topics going into the new fiscal year in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 19, 2024. The Georgia command team’s visit ensured the Soldiers had a shared understanding prior to returning home from their deployment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 03:24
    Photo ID: 8648303
    VIRIN: 240819-A-FQ717-5668
    Resolution: 2592x1728
    Size: 826.84 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando [Image 5 of 5], by 1LT Cathleen Politino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando
    Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando
    Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando
    Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando
    Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Task Force Spartan
    CENTCOM
    USARCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download