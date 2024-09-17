Georgia Command Team Visit, TF Commando

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman and Command Sgt. Maj. John Ballenger, the Georgia Army National Guard command team, listen to concerns of Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 121st Infantry Regiment, on important topics going into the new fiscal year in the U.S. Central Command area of operations, August 19, 2024. The Georgia command team’s visit ensured the Soldiers had a shared understanding prior to returning home from their deployment. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt. Cathleen Politino)