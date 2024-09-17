379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron navigate a flight line during an aircraft arresting system certification within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 13, 2024. Deployed firefighters are vital in ensuring the safety of capabilities demonstrations and exercises. During this demonstration, 379th ECES barrier maintenance personnel certified the installation’s arresting system at speeds of 100 to 120 knots. (U.S. Air Force photo)