379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Barrier maintenance personnel assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron inspect for damage during an aircraft arresting system certification within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 13, 2024. Barrier maintenance personnel perform tests on the aircraft arrest system, a stopping device for high-speed landings, during each rotation to ensure it can safely protect aircrew in times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo)