Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities [Image 2 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.13.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    A firefighter assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron poses for a photo after an aircraft arresting system certification within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 13, 2024. Deployed firefighters are vital in ensuring the safety of capabilities demonstrations and exercises. During this demonstration, 379th ECES barrier maintenance personnel certified the installation’s arresting system at speeds of 100 to 120 knots. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.18.2024 01:29
    Photo ID: 8648149
    VIRIN: 240913-F-IA158-1186
    Resolution: 7075x4717
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities
    379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities
    379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities
    379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities
    379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    firefighter
    AFCENT
    barrier maintenance
    379th ECES
    aircraft arresting system

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download