379th ECES certifies aircraft arresting system capabilities

Firefighters assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron operate a firetruck on a flight line during an aircraft arresting system certification within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 13, 2024. Firefighters work closely with other units to ensure exercises, capability demonstrations and construction projects are conducted safely. (U.S. Air Force photo)