    Naval Station Great Lakes Security Provides K9 Demo [Image 1 of 3]

    Naval Station Great Lakes Security Provides K9 Demo

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2024

    Photo by Kimberley Ortega 

    National Museum of the American Sailor

    Naval Station Great Lakes security team provided support for the National Museum of the American Sailor's "Navy Explorers: Summer of Ratings" program highlighting the Master-at-Arms rate. Families were able to see the a K9 detection training, try on uniforms and equipment, and practice reading fingerprints.

