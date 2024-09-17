Naval Station Great Lakes Security Provides K9 Demo

Naval Station Great Lakes security team provided support for the National Museum of the American Sailor's "Navy Explorers: Summer of Ratings" program highlighting the Master-at-Arms rate. Families were able to see the a K9 detection training, try on uniforms and equipment, and practice reading fingerprints.
