"Navy Explorers: Summer of Ratings" at NMAS

It was a summer of fun at the National Museum of the American Sailor! From June through August, the NMAS team hosted its first “Navy Explorers: Summer of Ratings” program series.



Roughly every two weeks, both military and civilian families were invited to learn more about ratings within the U.S. Navy. The Master-at-Arms, Culinary Specialists, Hospital Corpsman, Boatswains Mate, Machinist Mate, and Quartermaster rates were the six that were highlighted this summer.



Families were invited to view a live K9 demonstration courtesy of Naval Station Great Lakes security team, become a CS for a day and use basic math to adjust a recipe to feed a crew of an aircraft carrier (then reward themselves with making homemade ice cream), learn the basics of first aid and create their own kit stocked with supplies, try their hand with some historic navigational techniques, and master tried-and-true knot-tying skills that every Sailor needs to learn.



Participants who attended four out of the six programs received a “frequent visitor card” and had a chance to earn fun prizes!



Couldn’t make it out to our “Summer of Ratings” programs? Be sure to follow along with us on social media or by visiting our website to learn about our upcoming programming for the fall and winter.



For more news from the National Museum of the American Sailor, visit www.history.navy.mil/nmas.

