Families "learned the ropes" at the National Museum of the American Sailor's "Navy Explorers: Summer of Ratings" program in June. Participants learned some basic knot tying skills like the square and loop knots.
|Date Taken:
|06.22.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8647538
|VIRIN:
|240622-O-UU643-7333
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Participants Learn Knot Typing at NMAS [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberley Ortega, identified by DVIDS