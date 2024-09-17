Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Participants Learn Knot Typing at NMAS [Image 3 of 3]

    Participants Learn Knot Typing at NMAS

    GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2024

    Photo by Kimberley Ortega 

    National Museum of the American Sailor

    Families "learned the ropes" at the National Museum of the American Sailor's "Navy Explorers: Summer of Ratings" program in June. Participants learned some basic knot tying skills like the square and loop knots.

    Date Taken: 06.22.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 16:53
    Photo ID: 8647538
    VIRIN: 240622-O-UU643-7333
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
    This work, Participants Learn Knot Typing at NMAS [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberley Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Education
    Navy Families

