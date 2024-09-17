Families attended the National Museum of the American Sailor's "Navy Explorers: Summer of Ratings" program and learned about the practice of fingerprinting. Participants used ink pads to transfer their fingerprints on cards and determine what kind of patterns they had; loops, whorls, arched, etc.
|Date Taken:
|07.27.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 16:53
|Photo ID:
|8647537
|VIRIN:
|240727-O-UU643-4434
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|5.09 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US
This work, Families Learn About Fingerprinting at NMAS Event [Image 3 of 3], by Kimberley Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.