Camp Lejeune 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon

Half marathon participant, Stefan Watson, runs to the finish line with an official time of 2 hours, 6 minutes, and 55 seconds, during the 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2024. The 13.1-mile race offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience Marine Corps traditions with a dedicated Heroes Mile, honoring those killed in action, before pushing through the final half of the race. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yasmine De La Rosa)