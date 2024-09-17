Camp Lejeune 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Ralph J. Rizzo, Jr., left, commander, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, presents an award to one of the top qualifying runners during the 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2024. The 13.1-mile race offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience Marine Corps traditions with a dedicated Heroes Mile, honoring those killed in action, before pushing through the final half of the race. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yasmine De La Rosa)