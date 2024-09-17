Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lejeune 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon [Image 5 of 7]

    Camp Lejeune 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.14.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Yasmine De La Rosa 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon medals, pictured here, are handed out to runners when they cross the finish line on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2024. The 13.1-mile race offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience Marine Corps traditions with a dedicated Heroes Mile, honoring those killed in action, before pushing through the final half of the race. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yasmine De La Rosa)

    Date Taken: 09.14.2024
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
    Camp Lejeune 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon
