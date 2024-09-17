Camp Lejeune 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon medals, pictured here, are handed out to runners when they cross the finish line on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2024. The 13.1-mile race offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience Marine Corps traditions with a dedicated Heroes Mile, honoring those killed in action, before pushing through the final half of the race. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yasmine De La Rosa)