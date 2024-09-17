Camp Lejeune 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Joseph E. Galvin, commanding officer, Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations East-Marine Corps Base (MCB) Camp Lejeune, runs to the finish line as one of the top male finishers with an official time of 1 hour, 22 minutes, and 53 seconds, during the 2024 Marine Corps Half Marathon on MCB Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Sept. 14, 2024. The 13.1-mile race offers an unparalleled opportunity to experience Marine Corps traditions with a dedicated Heroes Mile, honoring those killed in action, before pushing through the final half of the race. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Yasmine De La Rosa)