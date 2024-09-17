FORT CARSON, Colo. — Spc. Shulamis Garcia, 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Division, 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, learns about veteran career resources during the Fort Carson Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit Sept. 11, 2024, at the Elkhorn Conference Center.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.17.2024 08:47
|Photo ID:
|8646204
|VIRIN:
|091024-A-PL044-1014
|Resolution:
|1200x813
|Size:
|190.78 KB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Carson hosts Career Summit for Soldiers, spouses [Image 2 of 2], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
