    Fort Carson hosts Career Summit for Soldiers, spouses [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Jordyn McCulley 

    Fort Carson Public Affairs Office

    FORT CARSON, Colo. — Soldiers and family members attend Fort Carson Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit Sept. 11, 2024, at the Elkhorn Conference Center. The Career Summit connects the military community with local, national and remote employment and training opportunities for Soldiers and their Families.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:47
    Photo ID: 8646203
    VIRIN: 091024-A-PL044-1016
    Resolution: 1200x799
    Size: 237.92 KB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    This work, Fort Carson hosts Career Summit for Soldiers, spouses [Image 2 of 2], by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Transition Assistance Program
    Fort Carson
    IMCOM
    Hiring our Heroes
    hiring fair
    Career Summit

