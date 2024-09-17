Fort Carson hosts Career Summit for Soldiers, spouses

FORT CARSON, Colo. -- Over 500 Soldiers and their spouses attended the Fort Carson Hiring Our Heroes Career Summit, a two-day event offering over 85,000 available jobs locally and nationally.



The event kicked off Sept. 10, 2024, at The HUB with a spouse programming followed by a networking social for Soldiers and spouses.



“The networking social gives Soldiers, veterans and Family members the opportunity to network with resources and employers in a more relaxed environment,” said Sherry Jenkins, Fort Carson Transition Assistance Program (TAP) manager.



Day two gave Soldiers and spouses the chance to attend industry focused workshops and interactive hiring panels discussions.



“We had panels and workshops such as how to navigate LinkedIn and different interview techniques taught by the Hiring Our Heroes experts,” said Jenkins.



She continued to explain how difficult it is to transition to the civilian sectors whether someone has been serving for a short time or most of their adult life.



“Transitioning out of the military can be a scary, uncertain time,” Jenkins said.



Fort Carson and all of the installations in the area have a collaborative community for military families. “We (TAP) offers so many ways to help Soldiers and their Families with their employment search, whether that be starting their own business or starting a new career, starting education or just resume and interview help,” said Jenkins.



TAP is an enduring program, institutionalized within the Army culture and lifecycle functions to assist Soldiers and their Families with successfully transitioning from active service to the civilian sector.



For more information on the Transition Assistance Program, call the Fort Carson TAP front office at 719-526-1001 or 719-526-1002 or stop by the TAP Center during its walk-in hours, Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 09.10.2024 Date Posted: 09.17.2024 08:47 Story ID: 481057 Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Carson hosts Career Summit for Soldiers, spouses, by Jordyn McCulley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.