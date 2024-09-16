Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Joseph McCready, assigned to the Cyber Center of Excellence, steps over an obstacle during the Fit to Win obstacle course at the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyrin Saunders)