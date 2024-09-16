Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Jordan Watson, assigned to the 104th Training Division, leaps over an obstacle during the Fit to Win obstacle course at the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyrin Saunders)