Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win

U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Jordan Watson of the 104th Training Division, hops over an obstacle during the Fit to Win obstacle course at the 2024 Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyrin Saunders)