    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win [Image 3 of 7]

    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win

    FORT JACKSON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.16.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Isaiah J Scott 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Samuel Matlock, assigned to the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence, crawls under an obstacle during the Fit to Win obstacle course at the Drill Sergeant of the Year competition at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, Sep. 16, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Tyrin Saunders)

    This work, Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition Fit to Win [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Isaiah J Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Drill Sergeant
    DSOY
    Fit to Win
    Drill Sergeant of the Year Competition
    DSA

