USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

A banner adorns the front of Bldg. 11 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance (PHNSY & IMF), Sept. 4, 2024. The subject, the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)