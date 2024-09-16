Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock [Image 6 of 9]

    USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

    PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Photo by Claudia LaMantia 

    Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility

    An MK-20 full face mask hangs on a rail after being used during a dive, assisting the docking of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) into Dry Dock 1 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance, Sept. 4, 2024. North Carolina is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)

    VIRIN: 240904-N-VN697-1813
    This work, USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock [Image 9 of 9], by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

