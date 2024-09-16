USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An MK-20 full face mask hangs on a rail after being used during a dive, assisting the docking of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) into Dry Dock 1 at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance, Sept. 4, 2024. North Carolina is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)