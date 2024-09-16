USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Rodriguez, and Petty Officer 1st Class Angelo Melendez, both with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance (PHNSY & IMF), prepare for a dive in Dry Dock 1, PHNSY & IMF, Sept. 4, 2024. They are part of the PHNSY & IMF workforce assisting the Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) in entering Dry Dock 1. North Carolina is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)