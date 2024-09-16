USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

Petty Officer 1st Class Angelo Melendez, diver with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance (PHNSY & IMF), observes docking operations of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) into Dry Dock 1 at PHNSY & IMF, Sept. 4, 2024. North Carolina is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 21:40
|Photo ID:
|8645548
|VIRIN:
|240904-N-VN697-1832
|Resolution:
|3713x2615
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PEARL HARBOR, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
