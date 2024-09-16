USS North Carolina (SSN 777) Enters Dry Dock

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Petty Officer 1st Class Angelo Melendez, diver with Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance (PHNSY & IMF), observes docking operations of Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS North Carolina (SSN 777) into Dry Dock 1 at PHNSY & IMF, Sept. 4, 2024. North Carolina is at the shipyard for its Depot Modernization Period, where the shipyard project team and ship’s crew will give the vessel its scheduled maintenance upgrades and makeover. PHNSY & IMF’s mission is to repair, maintain, and modernize Navy fast-attack submarines and surface ships, in order to keep the Navy’s fleet “Fit to Fight.” (U.S. Navy photo by Claudia LaMantia)