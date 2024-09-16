18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Deleon, 18th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst supervisor, reviews financial documents as he works to close out the fiscal year's budget at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. Funding for the fiscal year is appropriated by the U.S. Congress and then disseminated by the wing commander for unit usage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)