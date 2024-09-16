Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year [Image 6 of 6]

    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Deleon, 18th Comptroller Squadron financial analyst supervisor, reviews financial documents as he works to close out the fiscal year's budget at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. Funding for the fiscal year is appropriated by the U.S. Congress and then disseminated by the wing commander for unit usage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 21:55
    Photo ID: 8645547
    VIRIN: 240917-F-BS464-1743
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 6.54 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
