    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year [Image 4 of 6]

    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    Aya Shao, left, 18th Comptroller Squadron base accountant, works with members of the 18th CPTS to finish documentation for the end of the fiscal year at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. The 18th CPTS worked with approximately $86 million during the 2024 fiscal year, ensuring squadrons, groups and programs base-wide received funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 21:55
    Photo ID: 8645545
    VIRIN: 240917-F-BS464-1079
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
