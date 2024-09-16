18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Aya Shao, left, 18th Comptroller Squadron base accountant, works with members of the 18th CPTS to finish documentation for the end of the fiscal year at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. The 18th CPTS worked with approximately $86 million during the 2024 fiscal year, ensuring squadrons, groups and programs base-wide received funding. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)