U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Greiner, left, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, listens to a fiscal year closeout orientation during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. Greiner toured Kadena in the midst of fiscal year close-out operations and met with members of the 18th CPTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)
|Date Taken:
|09.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 21:55
|Photo ID:
|8645544
|VIRIN:
|240917-F-BS464-6754
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|4.93 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
This work, 18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.