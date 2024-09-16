18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Greiner, left, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, listens to a fiscal year closeout orientation during a visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. Greiner toured Kadena in the midst of fiscal year close-out operations and met with members of the 18th CPTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)