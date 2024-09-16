18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Greiner, center, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, listens to a fiscal year closeout orientation by Senior Airman Olivia Perez, 18th Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight technician, during an orientation visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. Greiner toured Kadena in the midst of fiscal year close-out operations and met with members of the 18th CPTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)