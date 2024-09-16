Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year [Image 1 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Greiner, center, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Budget, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Financial Management and Comptroller, listens to a fiscal year closeout orientation by Senior Airman Olivia Perez, 18th Comptroller Squadron financial operations flight technician, during an orientation visit at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 12, 2024. Greiner toured Kadena in the midst of fiscal year close-out operations and met with members of the 18th CPTS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edward Yankus)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.16.2024 21:55
    Photo ID: 8645542
    VIRIN: 240917-F-BS464-6188
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 8.52 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Edward Yankus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year
    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year
    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year
    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year
    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year
    18th CPTS team efforts close out the fiscal year

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    18th Wing
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download