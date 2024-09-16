Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, and Larry Snelling, Chicago Police Department Superintendent, signed a Partnership for Your Success Program during a ceremony held at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on September 13, 2024. The PaYS program offers a promising future for our Soldiers and a pool of talented, dedicated individuals for the Chicago Police Department.
(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.16.2024 17:29
|Photo ID:
|8645136
|VIRIN:
|240913-A-MP372-1030
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police [Image 4 of 4], by SFC Edgar Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police
No keywords found.