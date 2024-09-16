New partnership benefits Soldiers seeking a law enforcement career with Chicago Police

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, and Larry Snelling, Chicago Police Department Superintendent, signed a Partnership for Your Success Program during a ceremony held at the Chicago Police Department Headquarters on September 13, 2024. The PaYS program offers a promising future for our Soldiers and a pool of talented, dedicated individuals for the Chicago Police Department.

(U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Edgar Valdez)